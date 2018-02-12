Kylie Jenner is slowly but surely reentering the public eye.

Less than two weeks after the E! reality star gave birth to her first child, Kylie is lending support to close friend Heather Sanders, who will soon welcome her very own bundle of joy. The 20-year-old stepped out alongside Jordyn Woods for Sanders' baby shower, which was held on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Kylie dressed head-to-toe in a bright red Adidas tracksuit, white tennis shoes and carried a transparent Louis Vuitton handbag. She wore her always-changing hair style in a dark brunette bob.

Fellow partygoers posed for photos with the new mom, and also shared a snapshot of Kylie and Jordyn proudly posing with Heather in front of an elaborate flower wall.