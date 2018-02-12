WEEKNIGHTS
Is Kendall Jenner Ditching the Runway for the Big Screen?

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 4:57 PM

They never slow down! 

2018 has already been a fairly hectic year for the Kardashians and Jenners. While little sister Kylie Jenner is settling into her new role as a mom, Kendall Jenner might be ready to shake things up with a new career. Could the model be trying to break into acting? 

According to Radar Online, Kendall might be interested in pursuing an acting career. However, Kendall hasn't confirmed these rumors, and considering how she slayed the runway during NYFW, it doesn't look like she'll be making a switch any time soon. What other sister is pursuing a new business venture?

Watch the clip above for all the latest details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

- -