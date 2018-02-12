Just swim!

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps celebrated the upcoming arrival of his second child, which he has lovingly dubbed "BabyShark" No. 2, on Sunday by throwing his wife Nicole Phelps a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pair was joined by friends and family, including their young son (and Instagram superstar) Boomer Phelps, who appeared to have a great time at the baby bash. He even got his own cake!

For the festive occasion, Phelps donned a pink, short-sleeved button-down, while the former Miss California opted for a bodycon army green dress and sleeveless beige coat.

After the event, Nicole posted an Instagram photo with her main man and wrote, "Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!! More photos to come... we are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit."

Similarly, the 23-time Olympic medalist hopped on social media and posted a smiling snap with his wife and son, writing, "Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark."