Just swim!
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps celebrated the upcoming arrival of his second child, which he has lovingly dubbed "BabyShark" No. 2, on Sunday by throwing his wife Nicole Phelps a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pair was joined by friends and family, including their young son (and Instagram superstar) Boomer Phelps, who appeared to have a great time at the baby bash. He even got his own cake!
For the festive occasion, Phelps donned a pink, short-sleeved button-down, while the former Miss California opted for a bodycon army green dress and sleeveless beige coat.
After the event, Nicole posted an Instagram photo with her main man and wrote, "Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!! More photos to come... we are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit."
Similarly, the 23-time Olympic medalist hopped on social media and posted a smiling snap with his wife and son, writing, "Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark."
Friend Samie Kaczkowski posted a smiling snap from the event on Instagram with the caption, "Such a beautiful day celebrating this sweet mama. Can’t wait to meet your newest addition, @mrs.nicolephelps."
One of Nicole's bridesmaids named Nataliya posted an Instagram with the expectant mother and her gal pals and wrote, "So happy I could share this special day celebrating baby with you. Always all smiles with these girls #babyshark #grateful #allsmiles #bridesmaids."
In August, the couple, who wed (not once, but twice! in 2016), announced on social media that they were expecting a second bundle of love.
At the time, shared a photo of Boomer clutching a pregnancy test and the caption, "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??"
Maybe Michael's pink shirt is a clue?!