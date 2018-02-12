Gigi and Bella Hadid Are #SisterGoals at Brandon Maxwell

Sister rivalries are so out of style.
When Bella Hadid entered the fashion world shortly after big sister Gigi Hadid, many thought the beautiful models would end up competing for jobs—not quite. The models and their careers continue to grow as they work independently and together. Separated, they're top models with big paychecks. Together, they're a force to be reckoned with.
The Brandon Maxwell Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week is a prime example. Bella opened the show, wearing a robe-inspired look that even she wants to wear on a day-to-day.
"Opening @brandonmaxwell today❤️," she said in an Instagram post. "Thank you B for everything that you are. You are so special! I can't wait to wear this cashmere robe gown majorness everyday."
After she confidently strutted down the purple-toned catwalk, celeb models Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd followed suit.
Finally, after 38 looks, Gigi took to the runway in a cropped hoodie and an embellished tulle maxi skirt—a fun blend of athleisure and formal wear. From beginning to end, the Hadid sisters only added to the impact and glamour of the event, becoming our #SisterGoals.
Overall, the runway demonstrated the designer's forward-thinking, as he took trends that we know and love to the next level. For example, the show included new sleepwear-to-streetwear (think: Bella's robed gown), formalized knitwear and basic tops and neon hues for a pop of color.
Celebs Rachel Zoe, Ashley Graham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were just a few of the A-listers that sat in support of the designer and models.
Check out the looks they saw and celebs that modeled them below!
JP Yim/Getty Images
Just as silk pajamas made their way into everyday clothing, the robe has now transformed into outerwear or a dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The model stuns in a silver gown that seems like move like liquid.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Victoria Secret model shows the appeal of elevated knitwear, and pairs to the comfortable-looking outfit with furry mules.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The jumpsuit is for the long and lean, which is why it looks amazing on the model.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The model opts for a lip stick to pair with classic, sparkling ensemble.
JP Yim/Getty Images
Who said a simple white T-shirt couldn't be elevated? According to this regal look, a basic tee can be formal.
JP Yim/Getty Images
The designer gives a sporty twist to a princess-like look, pairing a tulle skirt with a cropped hoodie.
