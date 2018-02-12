Like a fine wine, Jennifer Aniston just gets better with age!

For the beloved actress' 49th birthday, some of her closest friends appeared to gather for a low-key bash at Courteney Cox's Malibu home. Aniston's manager Aleen Keshishian shared a photo of the get together on Instagram, featuring Aniston and her Friends co-star surrounded by a group of women.

"#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston u so much!" she captioned the snapshot. A fellow partygoer, actress Mandy Ingber, wrote, "We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!"

And of course, Jennifer's special day wouldn't have been complete without some birthday love from her famous pals.