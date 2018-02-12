Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Enjoy Romantic Getaway to Laguna Beach

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
It may not be Valentine's Day just yet, but Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have already celebrated the lovey-dovey holiday.
E! News can confirm the couple snuck off to Laguna Beach, Calif., where they stayed at the beautiful Montage Hotel over the weekend.
A source told us, "Justin and Selena had a driver take them down to Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Justin has been to the Montage several times before and always loves going there for a quick getaway."
Upon their arrival, we're told the couple "took a walk on the path in front of the resort that overlooks the ocean. It was a cloudy day, [so] they didn't spend too much time outside."
Our insider noted that they appeared to be having a "serious talk" but "seemed happy together."
"Justin was showing Selena around and checking out the beautiful view," the source added.
In fact, one Twitter user named Chris was taking winter formal pictures at the hotel when he spotted the couple.
On Sunday, our source told us they sat by the pool for a little while when the sun came out.
"They were casually dressed and very low-key," the insider explained. "They both sipped on water and talked. Once people started to notice them it got a little crazy, and people all over the resort were talking about them and coming to take photos. They decided to get up and walk over to the spa area where they could have more privacy. They didn't come back to the pool and stayed inside for the rest of the day."
Later that evening, another Twitter user named Adam spotted SelGo hanging out at Disneyland with a group of friends. However, Bieber was not with her.
"She was with a big group that didn't consist of Justin, despite people saying he was there," Adam said. "She was only at the park for 45 minutes. She was the sweetest person ever. She agreed to take a photo and then told me to have a nice night."
Bieber, on the other hand, was spotted at the El Rey church service in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Gomez will likely spend Valentine's Day in New York City with Coach for Fashion Week.
TMZ was the first to report the story.