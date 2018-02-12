Why Reese Witherspoon Wants Female-Led Films to Be Able to Fail

Reese Witherspoon practices what she preaches.

Amid a national reckoning in multiple industries regarding sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace, the Oscar winner continues to passionately pave the way for women beside her and behind her.

As a leading force in the Time's Up initiative and at the helm of her own production company, Pacific Standard, she not only brings female characters to life on screen, but the mogul also plays a significant role in shaping them behind the scenes. Moving forward, she's encouraging women everywhere to effect the kind of change they want to see in their own fields.

"The female leaders within every industry have to stand up for those who are voiceless and silent, and we have to do better to create more balanced cultures with female leadership and leadership with people of color," she said in an interview with Marie Claire.

"It's just profoundly overdue. [Women and the public] think, 'Well, I don't know how I can really effect change.' You can effect change by where you spend your money. We all need to be more aware of the companies we work at and the companies that we do business with, because the consumer is very powerful in this world of social media. Some companies are doing incredibly well with inclusion and diversity—those industries thrive, and abuse goes down when you have more balance at the top."