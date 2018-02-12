Blake Lively is feeling herself!

The stunning blond took to Instagram today to detail her 61-pound weight loss after giving birth to her second daughter in September 2016. She shared a photo in her workout gear while standing next to her personal trainer Don Saladino, who she thanked for helping her through the process.

"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," she wrote beside the pic. "Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."