Barack Obama couldn't help but gush over wife Michelle Obama during their portrait unveiling on Monday.

To start the week, the former first couple arrived to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. where their portraits were unveiled. Following in the footsteps of many former presidents, the portraits of the Obamas will now be displayed in the museum.

Kehinde Wiley painted Barack Obama's portrait while Amy Sherald is the artist who painted Michelle Obama's portrait, both of which can be seen in the photo above. After the unveiling, the Obamas addressed the crowd and complimented the talented artists who created the portraits of them.