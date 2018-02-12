What's Dunder Mifflin without Jim Halpert?

If NBC truly is working on a way to reboot beloved sitcom The Office, one integral cast member who isn't involved—yet—is John Krasinski.

The actor-director, who will next be seen in action hero mode on Amazon's upcoming series adaptation of the Jack Ryan franchise, visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that he's still waiting for a call from the powers that be regarding his involvement in the reported revival.

"I did hear that. On the internet," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Guess who didn't get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC's like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim.'"