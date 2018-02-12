Did Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor sleep together? Some say yes. Others say no.

The mystery surrounding recent claims involving the late iconic actor and comedian has not settled considering Brando's son, Miko Castaneda Brando, has issued another denial to the story on his family's behalf.

"The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor," he told TMZ.

Questions were initially raised about the two stars when Quincy Jones claimed in a wide-ranging Vulture interview that Brando "was the most charming motherf--ker you ever met. He'd f--k anything. Anything! He'd f--k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye."