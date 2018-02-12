Who knew Emmett Cullen liked to bowl?

Kellan Lutz reunited with this Twilight co-stars Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli this weekend to participate in the Mammoth International Film Festival's Inaugural Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament. The three wore matching black and red uniforms to showcase their team spirit.

Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the movies, seemed excited to reunite with her co-stars. While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Greene gave Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the films, a big squeeze. All three had a blast bowling, too. At one point, Lutz even raised a bowling pin in the air.

However, these weren't the only celebrities in attendance. The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev was also there as was Smallville star Tom Welling.