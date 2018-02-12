Twilight's Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli Reunite for Celebrity Bowling Tournament

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 5:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordan Peele, 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Inside the 2018 Writers Guild Awards: "Get Out There and Dream!"

The Bachelor, season 22 episode 2

The Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is "Very Happy" Despite Falling In Love With 2 Women

Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli

Getty Images

Who knew Emmett Cullen liked to bowl?

Kellan Lutz reunited with this Twilight co-stars Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli this weekend to participate in the Mammoth International Film Festival's Inaugural Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament. The three wore matching black and red uniforms to showcase their team spirit.

Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the movies, seemed excited to reunite with her co-stars. While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Greene gave Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the films, a big squeeze. All three had a blast bowling, too. At one point, Lutz even raised a bowling pin in the air.

However, these weren't the only celebrities in attendance. The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev was also there as was Smallville star Tom Welling.

Photos

Love Lives of Twilight Stars: Inside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Cast Member's Romances

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Ashley Greene , Kellan Lutz , Peter Facinelli
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -