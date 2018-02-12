If you say something is "like Groundhog Day," most people know what you mean: It feels like the same exact thing is happening over and over again. We owe this now universally recognized turn of phrase to the Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day, which premiered 25 years ago today (or 9,125 days ago, if you're counting).

In the 1993 film, Murray plays Phil Connors, a callous weatherman who, after being dispatched to cover the Feb. 2 festivities in Punxsutawney, Pa., finds himself living the same day over and over again. No one else—including Rita, the producer he's fruitlessly trying to woo played by Andie MacDowell—seems to be experiencing this extreme déjà vu, and not surprisingly, it leads to a heck of a lot of existential angst for Phil.

But after a lot—as in years' worth—of self-reflection, the formerly self-involved Phil has his It's a Wonderful Life-style realization: Putting others before himself is the only way to lead a truly useful life.

Not to mention the only way to get to Feb. 3.