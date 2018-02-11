Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid is not about to let body-shamers criticize her changing physique and get away with it!
After walking in Jeremy Scott's fall/winter 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday and the Bottega Veneta's show on Friday, the supermodel went off on Twitter after being slammed for her fluctuating weight.
Her lengthy flurry of tweets began, "For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/ Hashimoto's disease; those of u who called me 'too big for the industry' were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that."
Gigi also explained that getting treated for Hashimoto's disease, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a condition in which, "Your immune system attacks your thyroid... The thyroid gland is part of your endocrine system, which produces hormones that coordinate many of your body's functions. Inflammation from Hashimoto's disease, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, often leads to an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)."
The model explained that getting help for the condition is why her weight has changed so much.
"Over the last few years I've been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body's ability to retain heat, etc...." she wrote. "I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out."
The 22-year-old added that she doesn't actually like how "skinny" she is currently, but that she is healthy.
Gigi wrote, "Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better."
She continued, "I may be 'too skinny' for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is."
She also added, "I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur 'beauty' expectation, shouldn't have to."
The celeb also made it clear that she was not thin because she was on drugs as some trolls online suggested.
"Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. [sic]."
And finally she made a plea to stop body shaming people they don't know because they may not know what's really going on.
"Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t," wrote the model.
A source tells E! News that, "Gigi took it on herself to fire back on social. She didn't consult with anyone before she did that. Certain things she likes to handle on her own. Gigi keeps it real."
The insider also tells E! News that the model was "really hurt" by the comments and "wanted to let everyone know what was on her mind."
The insider also said that her boyfriend Zayn Malik has been, "really supportive and always makes her feel beautiful."
