She's loud, she's proud—and she's making salad!
Social media superstar Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram in a hilarious move (that really only she could pull off) on Sunday.
Looking oh-so casual in a not-at-all staged photo, John Legend's pregnant lady love hopped on social media sans clothes to share a nude photo in which she made salad naked and covered up with a well-placed towel and some salad emojis.
Along with the obviously ridiculous post, the Cravings author, who announced in November she and her hubby were expecting baby No. 2, wrote, "Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life."
If you want to casually make salad in the buff, you do you, Chrissy!
The model, who announced last month that she was going to have a baby boy, is clearly taking her pregnancy curves in stride, showing off her growing belly in the fun photos.
But the mom of one hasn't always been in such good spirits about her body.
In August 2017, the 32-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter that she's cried on the shoulder of her husband over the body she doesn't have.
"There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would never have that body," the star admitted. "Everyone has a butt now and curves and a little waist and that's not me."
Chrissy says that the pressure of being a social media star and looking perfect for her 16 million followers have gotten to her at times and made her feel "insanely inadequate." — despite the fact that she has 14 million followers and regularly racks up hundreds of thousands of likes for her pictures.
She told the publication, "I'm jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body."
The personality said that in order to combat that she tries to show photos where she isn't insanely made up so that the world knows what she really looks like in order to be a good example to daughter Luna.
"That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes."
Looks like today's example for little Luna is that mama's hilarious!