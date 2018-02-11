Juliano/X17online.com
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted heading to LAX airport on Saturday.
The couple was photographed in an SUV on the way to the airport in Los Angeles, just days before Valentine's Day. And while it hasn't been revealed where Jelena is heading, one possibility might be New York City.
Selena is thought to be attending Coach's New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, February 13. So if the duo was spotted heading to the airport together, it could mean that they're both heading to NYC.
Justin and Selena are still going strong as a couple after reuniting late last year.
The duo has been on and off over the years, but an insider told us in January that "everything is so different this time around."
"This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her," the source shared. "He's is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Earlier this month, another source told E! News that while Justin's family "loves" Selena, he's "still proving himself" to her family, including her mom, Mandy Teefey.
"They are basically emotionally inseparable and attached," the source shared. "Everyone around them knows how much they mean to each other and they are truly on a great path together."
On February 1, E! News confirmed that Selena had recently completed a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety.
"She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source shared with E! News at the time. "It was all about wellness and her health."
We were also told that Justin was aware of the situation and fully supported her decision.