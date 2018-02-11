Shay Mitchell Runs Naked Down Sunset Boulevard to Celebrate YouTube Milestone

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Upton, Maya Jama, Victoria Justice

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Confirms Relationship With Chef Chris Fischer in PDA Photo

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey, Mexico

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Are Dating: Inside the Relationship That "Took Her by Surprise"

Shay Mitchell stripped down to celebrate a major YouTube milestone.

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently hit 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and shared her reactions with her fans.

In a YouTube video entitled, "I Ran Naked Through the Streets of LA!" Shay can be seen running down Sunset Boulevard topless.

"So I hit 3 million subscribers on YouTube and I am so, so excited," Shay says at the beginning of the video. "I can't tell you how much this means to me to have you guys coming along, especially since when I first started the channel it was uncharted territory and now it's just a learning experience every single week."

Why Shay Mitchell Has Never Weighed Herself

Shay Mitchell, YouTube

YouTube

"And I promise you there's gonna be so much more to come, it's insane," Shay continues. "So I was trying to think about what I could do to say thanks, and then while I was thinking Sammy came in and of course caught me off guard. And now while I initially didn't intend on sharing this video with anybody, I thought, why the heck not. It was all done in good fun and maybe you guys will get a laugh or two out of it."

Take a look above to see the video, filmed by Shay's BFF and assistant, of the actress running around Hollywood nearly nude!

Meanwhile, some of Shay's Pretty Little Liars co-stars reunited in the U.K. on Saturday.

Check out the mini-reunion pic above!

What do you think about Shay's latest video? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Apple News , Top Stories , Naked , YouTube , Pretty Little Liars
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -