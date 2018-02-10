Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Live from New York, it's Saturday night live-tweeting the Olympics!
The only thing better than sitting back and watching the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea is watching Leslie Jones watch the Olympics, which is just what the funny lady is doing this fine Saturday night.
If you look at her beloved social media account, the Saturday Night Live star has been glued to her TV (and Twitter) in Manhattan during the first day of the 2018 Winter Olympics Games and we've been glued to her Twitter feed with bated breath.
On Saturday night, Jones, who basically took home the gold for being the best fan at the 2016 Games, dove into her tweet-a-ton in which she filmed herself talking to the television during the night of ice skating competition, which features the team competition short dance, ladies' short program and pairs' free skate.
From her excitement over the outfits, her wonder at the artistry and her amazement at the music, let's take a jaunt through Leslie's icey adventure...
This is gonna a good night!! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/yxQseUY6qC— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Getting amped for the skating, Leslie first tweeted, "This is gonna a good night!! @Olympics."
Yep outfits got better!! @Olympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/1xLP3QA4fs— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Leslie can be heard saying, "I see somebody talked to somebody about them outfits because dude got it going on tonight. You see the little glitter line going down the side of the pants? They dope!"
The outfits ok pic.twitter.com/8OdWJtw40A— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Looks like she wasn't a fan of every ensemble. Leslie tweeted, "The outfits ok," in reaction to what 3-time German champions Kavita Lorenz and Joti Polizoakis opted to outfit themselves in on the ice.
Yeeeeeeeah!! pic.twitter.com/IgstMHTbyE— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
But the tweet-happy star changed her tune about the twosome soon and said, "The dude's back is out! He's killing the game right now. He's killing the game! You know how he's standing. He's standing how I feel when I get my nails and my feet done and I want to stand outside of Bloomingdale's and pose."
PLEASE I NEED TO KKOW WHAT THIS SONG IS pic.twitter.com/KXmw1DjS35— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Leslie was feeling the German couple's music and wrote, "PLEASE I NEED TO KKOW WHAT THIS SONG IS. [sic]"
My Goodness!! pic.twitter.com/zinlC3Ewjv— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Watching one impressive couple, she yelled, "How the hell do you do this?!"
The outfits and the music was on point. pic.twitter.com/9CSpHSG3Jz— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Along with the tweet, "The outfits and the music was on point," Leslie can be heard saying, "Look at the dudes,. the dudes are coming in strong with the outfits. Look at that! That guy's whole back is out. Wait! Is his back and his stomach out? That's hot," she said to the television. "The women got to step it up tonight because the dudes is on ya!"
Man me and brother would have killed each other!! Hell to the naw!! @Olympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/X3C5E8oGdc— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
In awe of American figure skating duo, Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani, a brother and sister team known as the "ShibSibs," Jones yelled at the TV, "This is definitely not something I could do with my brother! Trust me. It would be the worst routine ever...I would not be able to get along with my brother enough to trust him to do a damn triple axel throw."
Seriously this is incredible!! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/sTq4e8IYUd— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018
Leslie tweeted another video of once of the dancers and simply wrote, "Seriously, this is incredible!!"
We gotta say, Leslie's live-tweeting is pretty incredible too!
Keep checking back with the Ghostbusters actress because she's clearly just warming up!
