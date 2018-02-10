Where does the recently married Disney-loving couple, who got engaged at Disneyland, go on their honeymoon? Disney World, of course!
John Stamos and his wife of one week, pregnant actress Caitlin McHugh, hopped over to Florida this weekend to celebrate their nuptials by honeymooning in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FLA.
The Fuller House star posted an adorable photo of the newlyweds, along with the with the caption, "#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld."
The photo shows the actress wearing Minnie ears giving a kiss to her hubby, who is wearing Mickey ears with the word "Groom" on them.
Looks like John is the happiest man on Earth at the happiest place on Earth!
An eyewitness tells E! News that John and Caitlin were spotted enjoying dinner at The Hollywood Brown Derby inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday night around 5:30 p.m. The onlooker said that John was all dressed up in a nice suit.
The couple have a well-documented history of loving all things Disney. Both of their Instagrams are filled with pictures of the two of them hitting up Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., together on more than several occasions.
Caitlin also posted a cute pic, showing off her baby belly on Saturday, writing, "#FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw."
Last Saturday, the pair was wed in front of about 50 guests in an afternoon ceremony at the Little Brown Church in Studio City at 2 p.m. and then had a reception at the actor's home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
At the time, E! News reported that the newlyweds had a backyard reception at Stamos' home in Beverly Hills, complete with a dance floor. The bride wore a strapless white ballgown, diamond earrings and a diamond clip in her hair. Stamos sported a black tux and wore light blue tinted sunglasses.
The bride and groom arrived separately and the wedding ceremony lasted about 45 minutes, an eyewitness told E! News. After it was over, the newlyweds left in a classic white Rolls Royce. They took the long way home so they could spend a few minutes of time alone.
Once they got to their house, they were joined by friends and family for a backyard reception by the pool, the eyewitness said. Lounge furniture and rugs were set up all over the yard. There was also a grand piano and a drum set right next to the pool for a performance and white rose petals floating in the water.
Stamos and the actress, who has appeared on The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth, got engaged in Disneyland in October.
They have been together for about two years.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo