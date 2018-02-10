The game of Celebrity Big Brother just got a bit trickier for Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

Just hours after the first contestant was evicted from the house on live TV, viewers watching the CBS All Access live feeds found out Omarosa was being treated for an injury off-site.

"Omarosa had everything to lose, I mean, I put her in the hospital," Marissa Jaret Winokur told fellow contestant Ross Mathews after completing the show's "Head of Household" competition. "She's going to be okay."

During their chat, the pair also referenced former contestant Christmas Abbott who suffered a broken ankle during the show.

After leaving the house to meet with doctors, Christmas was ultimately allowed back into the competition and made it into the Top 3—crutches included.