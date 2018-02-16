10 Celebrity Couples Who Found Their Happily Ever After Later in Life

Sometimes, cupid strikes when you least expect it.

It's no secret that some people have very specific timelines for life's biggest events. Getting married by a certain age? Sounds familiar. Having your first child by this year? That's on the list too.

But as so many can relate to, life has a funny way of changing up your plans.

For some celebrities, they've had to experience one too many bad dates or a public divorce. Fortunately, those same celebs have proven that the best love can come later in life.

In honor of Couples Week at E! News, we compiled just a few famous pairings who found their happily ever after the second—or third—time around. Trust us single pop culture lovers; your special someone is coming!