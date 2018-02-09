Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
Camila Cabello is living it up with a hunky man by her side!
The "Havana" songstress was photographed enjoying a romantic day at the beach in Mexico with Matthew Hussey, a British life coach famous for his Cosmopolitan magazine dating column and bestselling books.
Camila, 20, and Matthew, 30, didn't shy away from the PDA, admiring Cabo's natural beauty with their arms around each other. At one point, Hussey leaned in for a kiss and they strolled down the Cabo shoreline holding hands.
An eyewitness tells E! News they arrived to the beach just before the sunset and stayed for about 40 minutes. "Lots of PDA and smiles," the source describes, also revealing Camila and Matthew arrived in Mexico on Thursday.
There's no telling just when Camila and Matthew's undeniable chemistry first sparked, but the gorgeous brunette's smile speaks for itself! Cabello recently hinted at having someone special in her life, telling radio DJ Zane Lowe there's "maybe" a new boo in the picture.
"Now it's a lot of loving," she added.
To see all the photos from Camila and Matthew's romantic getaway, keep scrolling!
HEM/BACKGRID
The "Havana" songstress and British television personality hold each other close while vacationing in Mexico.
HEM/BACKGRID
Matthew, whose dating advice appears in books and magazines, leans in for a kiss from the Cuban-born performer.
HEM/BACKGRID
Camila closes her eyes and leans to the side as her possible love interest admires the sunset.
HEM/BACKGRID
Look at the smile! The duo plays around along the shoreline.
HEM/BACKGRID
Camila and Matthew take in the sights of Cabo with a romantic stroll.
HEM/BACKGRID
The former Fifth Harmony member hits the sand in a black bikini, patterned kimono and wide-brimmed sun hat.
HEM/BACKGRID
These two aren't afraid to show off a little PDA!
HEM/BACKGRID
Hussey keeps his eyes on the stunning celebrity as they walk hand-in-hand.
HEM/BACKGRID
Camila and Matthew have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship publicly.
