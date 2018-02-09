Gigi Hadid Takes New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018: Check Out her Looks!

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 4:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cardi B, New York Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid, Best Beauty

How Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Are Taking Over New York Fashion Week

Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid

Peter Parker/Splash News

Oh, Gigi Hadid...

At this point, it goes without saying that the supermodel is killing the fashion game. Now that New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, we're bound to see incredible looks from the industry's best wrapped around her long and lean frame. In fact, in less than 48 hours, we've already seen a handful of inspiring looks, including three changes in the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show.

Her street style has also made us stop and stare a few times. Great boots, retro sunglasses, powerful prints—from fittings to meetings to the runway, the model is choosing looks that demonstrate her powerful appeal—take note ambitious fashion lovers. 

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

Check out every look Gigi has worn during fashion week below! 

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

New Black and Whites

The star pairs her white ensemble with black and white sunglasses and patent leather ankle boots for an epic street style look.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Futuristic Diva

For the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show, the model demonstrated the appeal of pink hair and metallic garments.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shining Star

Gigi makes these gemstones shine ever brighter.

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, NYFW

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Off-Duty Designs

With the crop of her pants and length of her boots, Bella Hadid's big sister has officially mastered styling.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Pop Star

Fun prints, epic wigs, furry accessories—Gigi has transformed into a pop star before our eyes.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, NYFW

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Buttoned Up

This dress is the answer to spring weather. When it's cold, button it up. When it's hot, pop off the sleeves and create a slit for an added breeze.

Article continues below

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid

Peter Parker/Splash News

Golden Ticket

RELATED ARTICLE: NYFW Street Style Fall 2018: Gigi Hadid & Others Are Wardrobe Goals

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Runway Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -