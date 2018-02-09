Instagram
Briana DeJesus is recovering from her latest plastic surgery with Dr. Miami.
More than seven months after giving birth to her second child, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Instagram that she went under the knife.
"Can't wait to see the final results in a few weeks ❤," she shared on social media while posing with Dr. Miami. "#newbodywhodis."
Briana later went on her Instagram Stories to document her recovery with two images of her body. "Ew lol can't wait for all the blood to wash off and dead skin to fall," she wrote with a picture of her stomach. "New belly button who dis."
So what exactly did Briana experience during her procedure? We went straight to the doctor to find out.
Steve Mack/Getty Images
"I did a tummy tuck, a breast lift with an implant exchange because she did have implants from before—she wanted to be smaller, higher and perkier—so we changed her implants out for smaller ones," Dr. Miami revealed to E! News exclusively. "And we also did some contouring and reshaping of her booty, of her shape overall. We did that, I think it was a week ago Monday."
According to Dr. Miami, his famous patient "did great" and knew what to expect after going through surgery with his office staff years ago.
"I am happy that she's sharing her journey with the world because there are a lot of moms that want mommy makeovers and they're scared," the plastic surgeon shared with us. "Seeing somebody that they know, even if it's through social media, go through it is helpful as far as educating people about it."
While Briana is excited to see the final results after healing, fans can't help but remember that the reality star broke up with her last boyfriend partly because he didn't support her plastic surgery decision.
In fact, Briana addressed the split from Javi Marroquin last month.
"Javi and I are not together anymore. Our future just doesn't line up. He doesn't want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I'm doing in two weeks) because it'll look bad on his name at work," Briana shared on Blasting News. "Also, I don't plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me."
She added, "I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn't see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together."