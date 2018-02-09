Gus Kenworthy really is the Olympic gift that keeps on giving.

Four years after the freestyle skier returned from the 2014 Sochi Games with a group of stray puppies he rescued from the streets of Russia, Gus is headed to Pyeonchang with a similar heartwarming mission. Kenworthy told E! News he plans to shed light on South Korea's dog meat trade by rescuing at least one of the estimated 2 million animals who are bred for human consumption in the country.

"There's a huge dog meat industry here that's pretty inhumane," Gus shared, "and I was working with the Humane Society International already on a campaign they were doing. But I would love to bring a dog back from here, or more than one dog, and sort of be able to use that adoption as a platform to spread awareness of the situation."