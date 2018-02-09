BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian "So Honored" After Landing Sixth Vogue Cover

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 4:19 PM

Kim Kardashian is on the cover of Vogue Taiwan's February Beauty issue!

This is the sixth time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has graced the cover of Vogue and it sounds like Kim couldn't be more excited about the magazine milestone.

"I'm so honored to be on the cover of Vogue Taiwan," the KKW Beauty founder told her fans on her official app this week. "The shoot was beyond glamorous, with my voluminous hair styled by Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup by Mario. Dennis Leupold was the photographer and it was so much fun to see his vision come to life."

Kim also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the cover shoot in which she can be seen striking a pose for the camera.

Almost four years ago, Kim and husband Kanye West covered Vogue's April 2014 issue together. Less than a year later, Kim appeared on the February 2015 issue of Vogue Australia.

That same year, Kim covered Vogue España's August 2015 edition. The following year, Kim graced the cover of Vogue Australia's June 2016 issue.

And just months ago, Kim appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

- -