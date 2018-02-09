Margot Robbie may not be at New York Fashion Week, but she's still supporting the fashion.

The actress started the week right at the LA premiere of Peter Rabbit in a sweet floral Brock Collection dress, which featured layered tiers and mini ruffles. It just so happens the brand will show a new collection of its celeb-loved wares this Friday. Get ready, Margot—you'll have plenty more options to choose from soon!

While many celebs are in NYC for the high-profile fashion event, sitting front row and getting photographed in the streets in their best pieces, other stars are hitting the promo circuit around the world.

For instance, Dakota Fanning was pretty in Prada while promoting Fifty Shades Freed (out Friday), while Diane Kruger may have stolen a page out of Jaimie King's style book, wearing the same Monse ensemble out in Paris.