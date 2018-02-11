Kim Kardashian has given her stamp of approval!
Scott Disick's relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie was a hot topic on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While in NYC for Fashion Week, Kris Jenner brings up the topic of Scott's love life to Kim. "What is going on with Scott and Sofia?" Kris asks Kim over the phone.
"I've started to see pictures of Scott running around New York and whatever makes him happy, I don't judge, I don't care," Kim says in her confessional. "I think it's a good thing. I just hope that he's making good choices and having fun and nothing's getting crazy."
Meanwhile, Kim has a crisis when she finds out a media outlet leaked the identity of her surrogate.
"Just so you know it's like every detail has come out," Kim tells Kanye West over the phone of the leak. "And I'm just like so upset. Like, the nationality of the surrogate, how old she is, where she's from, that she's registered a democrat, she has two kids. They know every last detail about her."
"I just think it's so invasive and so frustrating that the identity of our surrogate and all her personal information got leaked," the mother of three later says.
Kim then calls up her lawyer. "They literally have information about the surrogate that I don't know. That is what weirds me out," she tells her attorney, adding, "I want to make it very clear we will literally sue the s--t out of them." She means business!
Later, Kim comforts her surrogate via text messages. "I communicate really well with my surrogate and I just would always want her to know that I'm here if she needs anything," she says. "She can call me any hour of the night and let me know if this is too overwhelming and we'll try to do whatever we can to stop this."
