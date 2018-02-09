Tory Burch's Star-Studded Front Row Is Squad Goals

Fun, stylish, successful, authentic—the front row of the Tory Burch Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show is squad goals.

As the second day of New York Fashion Week commenced, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour and other fashion VIPs gathered in an indoor rose garden to watch models display the new collection. While the paisley prints, midi dresses and outerwear with pops of color easily got our attention, it was the impeccably dressed, diverse front row that made us want to gift our friends with Tory Burch for the rest of the year.

We want our friend group to look and be this kickass.