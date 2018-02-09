Jamie Dornan has been sharing some pretty intimate stories this past week.
The actor has been giving a number of interviews leading up to the release of his new movie, Fifty Shades Freed, in which he's discussed everything from sex tips to full-frontal nudity. On Thursday, Dornan appeared on Conan and revealed his Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnsontaught him how to sexily take off her underwear.
"I think Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director," he told host Conan O'Brien on the show. "I guess there's a sexy way to take off a girl's underwear."
He then went on to demonstrate, sharing, "There's a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side...and then you sort of shimmy it down."
Earlier this week, Dornan was asked by Elle if he was really offered more money to do full-frontal nudity for the third movie. "No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude?" Dornan said. "That didn't happen."
He went on to explain, "I don't know if I said I wouldn't. You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn't really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota's tits. I would show my tits if I had them. I just thought, 'We don't need to be flashing the rest if it's not essential to the story.' We're not making porn, as much as people think we are."
"I wear a wee-bag," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "Well, that's an expression from where I'm from—a wee-bag. But it doesn't mean it's actually wee in size. I wear quite a big bag!"
In addition to talking about the content in the movies, Dornan also shared that he's done withFifty Shades after this third film. "I'm gettin' too old for...for this," he said on ITV's Lorraine on February 5.