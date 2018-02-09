Celebrities are taking over!

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and celebs are coming in droves. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Cardi B are showing up to participate and to check out the incredible fashions on display. Naturally, there were a few stand out moments that had everybody talking.

Celebs like Rachel Lindsay and E!'s own Zuri Hall strutted their stuff on the runway. Plus, Cardi B talked with E! about her Valentine's Day plans and why she hopes fiancé Offest gets her something cheap this year. What other iconic moments have already taken place on this year's runway?