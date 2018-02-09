17 Valentine's Day Gifts to Get Yourself

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 1:01 PM

Shopping: Valentine's Day Gifts for You

Instagram/@mansurgavriel

They always tell you to love yourself first, but what they never tell you is how fun it can be.

Sure you may be single as ever when Valentine's Day rolls around on the 14th, but that is no reason not to celebrate along with the most couple-y couples.

If you're happily single and feeling festive, do what everyone else is doing and buy a present–but for yourself. It doesn't have to be anything elaborate (it totally can be if you feel like splurging), just something that you know you'll like. Maybe it's an everyday leather bag. Maybe it's a fancy new juicer. Whatever it is for you, treat yourself! 

Leather Bucket Bag

BUY IT: Mansur Gavriel Calf Leather Mini Bucket Bag, $610

Date Night Dress

BUY IT: Majorelle Dion Dress, $188

Blush Pink Sneaker

BUY IT:  Greats the Royale Sneaker, $169

Citrus Juicer

BUY IT: Smeg 50s Retro Style Citrus Juicer, $160

NuFace Facial Toning Device

BUY IT: NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer Kit + Trinity Ele Attachment Set, $429

Mini Heart Diamond Bracelet

BUY IT: Monica Vinader Nura Mini Heart Diamond Bracelet, $425

Pink-Tinted Aviators

BUY IT: Diff x Khloé Koko 63mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses, $85

New Pair of Go-To Jeans

BUY IT:  Frame Le High Skinny, $239

Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser

BUY IT: Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser, $119

YSL Bag

BUY IT:  Saint Laurent Medium Sunset Grained Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,150

Translucent Heel Sandal

BUY IT: Tony Bianco Komma Translucent Heel Sandal, $103

Jade Roller

BUY IT: Jade Roller Beauty Jade Beauty Roller, $35

Supersonic Hair Dryer

BUY IT: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $400

Statement Booties

BUY IT: Tony Bianco x Revolve Davis Bootie, $176

Rose-Scented Parfum

BUY IT: Le Labo'Rose 31' Eau de Parfum, $265

Beauty Detox Powder

BUY IT: The Beauty Chef Cleanse Inner Beauty Powder, $65

Set of Champagne Coupes

BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Love Set of 2 Champagne Coupes, $47

No one knows you better than yourself, after all!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

