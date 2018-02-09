There's more to this picture than a celeb wearing a t-shirt of a late singer.

That's because, Selena Gomez is rocking an image of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the star that her parents named her after.

Fans couldn't be happier as paparazzi captured photos of the star in Calabasas, California with a tee of the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" iconic singer. In the past, she's opened up about wanting to be like Quintanilla since she was a baby, as she explained to George Lopez in 2010.

"I am named after her. She was a big deal to my family, and so growing up from the get-go, I knew who she was. I knew who I was named after, I got to visit her grave, and I actually got to meet her family," Gomez once said in an interview with Music Choice. "It's such an honor to be named after someone so amazing."