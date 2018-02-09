Fergie wants to clear the air on Quentin Tarantino's behavior toward her while filming 2006's Planet Terror.

In a newly resurfaced, behind-the-scenes interview with the pop singer, who starred in the film's Grindhouse double feature, Fergie claimed Tarantino bit her on set of the zombie flick. More than a decade later, Fergie told E! News their interaction was all in good fun—but doesn't want her "amazing" experience working with the director to discredit others coming forward with differing accounts.

"I think everyone's story is so important, and I won't take away anything from anyone's story," Fergie said. "I stand with victims everywhere."

The Four judge said touring with the Black Eyed Peas prepared her for the environment on set of Planet Terror, and didn't find Tarantino's behavior completely out of the ordinary.