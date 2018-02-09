Only Gigi Hadid Could Make a Neon Wig Look Chic at Jeremy Scott

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Jeremy Scott's neon-infused runway starred none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.
On the first day of New York Fashion Week, the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Collection, which included both menswear and womenswear, transported us into a colorful sci-fi dream (Think: Judy and Jane Jetson in real life, wearing costumes from Fifth Element).
Worn by Gigi, Jourdan Dunn, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes among others, the collection featured thigh-high "Moon Boots," seat belt-like straps, transparent harnesses, bright opaque tights and, of course, neon wings.
The designer paired these futuristic elements with trends from the '80s and '90s like velour tracksuits, large jewels, colorful faux furs and graphics of Care Bears, creating an artistic yet wearable collection.
While the styling may be out of this world, Hollywood supported the designer with enthusiasm. Cardi B, Serayah and more wore more items from new collection.
Check out the best moments from the show below!
The model wears a crop top and skirt that features red, blue, yellow and green jewels.
This is what a girly girl will look like in 2050, or 2018, if she's bold enough.
The designer takes colorful fur to the next level, adding pom poms to this graphic print outfit, then creating a bright furry backpack to match.
The model's look is out of this world.
Under this translucent trench lies neon lights, making it an after-dark must-have.
Jeremy Scott combines pink fur, metallic fabric and the thigh-high trend to create what he calls "moon boots."
The rapper stunned in the designer's outerwear.
The Empire star wears a fishnet dress and fur coat, channeling her character's style.
The Bay Area musician pairs the designer's sheer pants with a bodysuit and cropped jacket, then adds the perfect bun and eyeshadow to finish the look.
Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!