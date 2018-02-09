Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Are Tennis Stars in the Making

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's kids Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3, might have a promising tennis career in their future.
The "Chantaje" singer's little ones showcased their impressive skills in a video she shared.
"Training with mom," she captioned the post which shows Milan and Sasha taking turns practicing with the help of their instructor.
Shakira praises them each by saying, "Great, Milan!" and "Great, Sasha!"
Just recently the kids also celebrated their birthdays, while their parents also share a birthday on Feb. 02.
This summer, the star will kick off her highly anticipated El Dorado world tour. The tour was initially supposed to begin on November 8, 2017, but Shakira postponed it due to the vocal hemorrhaging.
As of now, Shakira's first show is slated for June 03 in Hamburg Germany. After headlining in Europe, the singer will head to the states in August.
"This is another real challenge that I have ahead of me because it's the first time that I'm going to be touring with two kids," Shakira told E! News. "I'm going to take them for most of the tour, I'm going to take it one step at a time and try to figure it out as I go."
Check out this family's cutest moments:
Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha at Los40 Music Awards in Spain.
The City Of Love
Shakira and Gerard enjoy a night out together in Paris.
GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
A Night Out
These love birds are not afraid to publicly show their love for one another.
Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Major PDA
These two show some major PDA as they lock lips.
Family Time
Family day on a farm.
Courtesy: Jaume de la Iguana/UNICEF
Picture Perfect
How gorgeous can one family be?
Crazy In Love
These two are madly in love and it's written all over their faces.
Cuteness Overload
What an adorable moment between Gerard and his children. There is nothing like a father's love.
Love Birds
This portrait is nothing short of perfect.
Say Cheese
It was a family affair when Gerard accepted his award for the best Catalonian football player.
But First, Let Me Take A Selfie
Did someone say family goals?
JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time
Milan and Sasha bring their father a ray of sunshine during his Spanish league football match.
Smooches
Shakira showing her hubby some love.
Little Angels
Shakira made both of her sons look cherubic in this adorable picture.
Happy Little Guy!
The proud mom Instagrammed these adorable photos of son Sasha hitting the 5-month mark on June 29, 2015.
Father & Son
The singer's partner posted this pic of himself with their newborn second son, Sasha, on Feb. 6, 2015. A full version appears on the website of the UNICEF Baby Shower, a charity initiative the couple supports.
Sasha Has Arrived!
The trio welcomed son Sasha to the family just last week— making baby Milan an older brother.
IPA/bauergriffinonline.com
Love Is in the Air
The singer scored a goal when she started dating the Barça soccer star back in 2011.
Farm Day
Shakira, Gerard and son Milan are snapped at the farm.
Fun Day With the Family
This collage has us on cuteness overload! The singer uploaded pics of her beautiful family having a good time.
Family Fun in Black and White
The beautiful trio are pictured in a black and white photo.
Date Night
The lovebirds enjoy a date night out together.
Alone Time
The singer and her man snap a cute pic together.
Double Take
Like mother, like son. Shakira copies Milan's crying face—which is still so cute!
PDA Alert
Awww! Gerard gives his woman a sweet kiss on the cheek.
A Plaid Pig
The couple and their son snap a quick family photo! Of course, their newborn boy, Sasha, is not pictured here.
Tickle Tickle
Milan has the giggles as dad Gerard gives him the tickles.
Baby Milan Is Here!
How precious is this! Gerard gently kisses baby Milan on the cheek after his birth.
Fun Day With Dad
The soccer star is snapped with his first son. Don't you just want to pinch his cheeks!
Peaceful Milan
Baby Milan looks so peaceful in this family photo.
Expectant Parents For UNICEF
The singer exposes her very pregant belly with her man in this UNICEF photoshoot.
The Couple Enjoy Parenthood
The superstar parents take a stroll with baby Milan looking oh so chic.
