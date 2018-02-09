Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Take Fans Behind the Scenes of "End Game"

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are giving us a sneak peek into their friendship and the making of "End Game."

Last month, T.Swift dropped the "End Game" music video, featuring Sheeran and Future, which took viewers to parties around the world. Now Swift and Sheeran are spilling secrets about the writing process and how the track came to be.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Sheeran shares that after hearing the song for the first time he "dreamed" his verse for the track.

"So it's not talent it accidentally happened to you," Swift jokes.

"It's just dreams yeah," Sheeran replies. "And then I woke up and then like typed it all out and then recorded it like a day later and sent it to you and I remember you liked it."

In the middle of their conversation, Swift gets a text from a certain someone.

"Oh, he played me in Scrabble," Swift says. "I'm 'bout to...it's a tight game. No I can wait, I can wait, I'll make him wait, it'll make him sweat."

Later on in the video, Sheeran talks about the lyrics to his verse in the song and the significance of the Fourth of July and his relationship with fiancé Cherry Seaborn.

Watch the video above to get the scoop!

