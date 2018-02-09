Ellen Pompeo: Why I Publicized My $20 Million Salary

Ellen Pompeo isn't afraid to talk about her $20 million salary.

The Grey's Anatomy star appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her decision to go public with her eight-figure paycheck.

Pompeo first revealed her multi-million dollar salary to The Hollywood Reporter for a January article. While the 48-year-old actress admitted she was nervous to talk about the topic, she said she's "grateful" for the way the story has been received.

"I'm grateful that it was received in the way in which I intended it to be, which was as an empowering story for women and to also be very honest about my faults and my shortcomings," she told Kimmel. "Because I think that there's a lot of blame, especially right now. People are blaming people. There's a lot of finger pointing, but there's less people owning up to their side of things. And I wanted to sort of do a truthful interview and talk about my road to my own empowerment and how I got there, but also mistakes I've made along the way."