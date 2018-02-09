This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 7:10 AM

Peter Rabbit seems like an innocent fairytale, but on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host gave the beloved children's story a gruesome twist.

Jimmy Kimmel showed viewers a red band (or adult-rated) trailer for the new film, and this teaser has enough gore and violence to turn the PG film into an R-rated flick. 

In the actual film, Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) takes his rivalry with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) to a new level after they both start competing for the affection of their animal-loving neighbor (Rose Byrne). But in the trailer for the fake film Peter Motherf---ing Rabbit, Mr. McGregor takes the feud too far by strapping a condom on a carrot, shooting up the rabbits and even cooking them. Peter Rabbit also shoots Mr. McGregor when he comes to the door. There's even a rabbit sex scene.

Watch the video to see the fake trailer.

Fans can see the actual Peter Rabbit in theaters on Feb. 9.

