Joanna Gaines is just looking for a bowl of fruity pebbles...and a pimento cheese sandwich...and chicken spaghetti...

That's right—the expectant HGTV star is in the throes of pregnancy cravings. The mother of four recently took to social media to divulge some of her early morning kitchen desires.

"Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing," she described on social media. "Didn't have any of that so I made myself some cookies."

The interior design pro got our mouths watering with a photo of a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies straight out of her upcoming cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering.

"With all the restaurant's final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I'm definitely growing at a record rate," she penned on social media. Yes, in addition to the final season of their show, Fixer Upper, a new baby on the way and a cookbook, Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines are also opening their own restaurant in their native Waco, Texas coined Magnolia Table.