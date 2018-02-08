Richard Pryor and Marlon Brandon may not have been as close as some first thought.

Earlier this week, Richard's widow Jennifer Lee claimed the legendary comedian and actor slept together in the 1970s.

Jennifer told TMZ that her late husband never hid his bisexuality from their inner circle. In fact, she claims he detailed his relationships with men in his diaries.

But according to Rain Pryor, it's just not the case.

"Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role," she wrote in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. "Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating. At least get the details right, but of course we live in the age of faux news is real unless we disagree for our own agendas, and people need to stay relevant by dishing dirt."