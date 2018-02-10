The Biggest Scandals in Olympic Figure Skating History

Hers is definitely more of a traditional perspective, one shared by many but which doesn't serve any athlete, coach or analyst to harp on these days. (And speaking of traditional, even U.S. champ Dick Button, who won the men's figure skating at the Olympics in 1948 and 1952, weighed in via Twitter: "Sotnikova was energetic, strong, commendable, but not a complete skater. I fear I will never be allowed back in Russia again.")

"Adelina collected more points," said 1984 Olympic gold medalist turned TV commentator Scott Hamilton, who was watching from the NBC booth. "That is really the only way you can describe it. If you look at Yuna of the past, this was not a program as difficult as she has done, and she left the opportunity for someone to collect points on that side of the scoring. It may not have been as beautiful as Yuna and Carolina, but under the rules and the way it works, she did all that...I think it was a just strategy that worked on the night."

Ultimately, there was no official protest filed with the ISU or International Olympic Committee, so no official investigation was conducted. However, the Chicago Tribune pointed out that one of the judges on the panel was married to the general director of the Russian Figure Skating Association, and another judge, from Ukraine, had actually been banned from judging for a year after getting caught in a result-fixing plot in 1998.

Meanwhile, does anyone else think the current athletic-proficiency-over-artistry approach might have served someone named Tonya Harding back in the day?