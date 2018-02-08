Stretch that index finger—because you'll want to bookmark everything ahead.

New York Fashion Week has just commenced, which means plenty of awe-inducing, aspirational looks will follow in the next few days. While you'll have to wait until fall-winter 2018 to actually shop the pieces showing at Ulla Johnson, Tom Ford, Kate Spade New York and more, you can always pin your favorite looks now for reference.

Sifting through all the looks can be overwhelming (there are 162 shows, presentations and appointments, after all). Luckily, we did the work for you, rounding up the best looks to grace the catwalk or stage. You'll find sheer blouses bespeckled with gold at Noon by Noor, a lesson in layering at Creatures of Comfort and plenty of ideas from the menswear shows.

We'll be updating this gallery all week long with our favorite looks, but for now, click on to see the best looks from NYFW so far!