Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, Goop, is receiving some backlash over their article that discusses what "leanest livable weight" means.
In the article entitled "Busting Diet Myths," there's a Q&A with Traci Mann, Ph. D., and she is asked what "leanest livable weight" means and "how do you determine this number for yourself?"
In response to the question, Traci explained, "Your 'leanest livable weight' is the weight at the low end of your 'set range.' Your set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in, despite your efforts to escape it. If your weight is below that range, biological changes due to calorie deprivation happen, and generally push you back into your set range. However, if you stay within your set range—at the lower end of it—you should be able to maintain that weight without your body making those negative changes."
Traci continued, "While there is no scientific formula to determine one's set weight range, if you've noticed that your body keeps coming back to a certain weight, that's generally around the middle of it. It's likely around what you weigh when you are eating sensibly—without dieting or binge eating, and when you aren't engaging in tons of exercise."
She then shared, "For many of us, our leanest livable weight is heavier than our dream weight. I urge people to aim for their leanest livable weight, rather than below it. Embrace it—it's where your body wants you to be, it's easy to maintain, and you can be healthy there. Since this weight is within your set weight range—where your body tries to keep you—the only reason you would need to diet is if you're currently well above that range. Otherwise, using sensible strategies should get and keep you there."
After the Goop Twitter account shared the post on February 2, social media users responded with their thoughts on the article.
One Twitter user replied, "How about encouraging women and girls to be a healthy weight?" While another wrote, "Leanest livable weight????? WTF is wrong with you people?!"
In response to this tweet, one social media user defended the article, writing, "You just read a headline, misunderstand, and use it as a soap box to pretend they are saying something they are not. Most of the article is about how starving yourself and 'ideal weight' are not worthy goals, but one should focus on health."
