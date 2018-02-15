Red Alert: There is no such thing as too much denim.
Regardless if you're a fashion girl or not, chances are you own at least one item of clothing in the denim family. Whether it's your trusty worn-in jeans, a denim top or a button-up dress, the versatile fabric is pretty much a daily staple.
But if you're wearing denim all the time (we love Target's new line Universal Thread), how do you keep it fresh and make the look your own? E! Style Correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi has a few pointers.
Sean Waltrous
Denim-on-Denim
Instead of throwing on a plain white tee with your go-to pair of high-waisted pants, go for bold with head-to-toe denim. An off-the shoulder top in the same wash shows just the right amount of skin, while a lighter-colored jacket adds contrast. For a personal touch, simply tie a trendy handkerchief around your neck.
BUY IT: Women's Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Denim Blouse - Universal Thread™, $24.99; Women's High-Rise Skinny Jeans - Universal Thread™, $24.99; Women's Embroidered Denim Trucker Jacket - Universal Thread™, $34.99; Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Denim Blouse - Universal Thread™ , $27.99; Women's Plus Size Embroidered Denim Trucker Jacket - Universal Thread™; $37.99; Women's Plus Size Skinny Jeans - Universal Thread™; $27.99; Women's Striped Bandana - Universal Thread™; $5.99
Sean Waltrous
Pinafore Denim Dress
If you usually stick to just jeans, experiment with a new denim staple this season: a button-front dress. For a daytime look, layer a white tee underneath, grab your favorite backpack and you're ready to go. If you want to take the look into night, skip the tee and pair the look with dainty jewelry and a pair of heels.
BUY IT: Women's Button Front Apron Denim Dress - Universal Thread™, $27.99; Women's Meriwether Crew Neck T-shirt - Universal Thread™, $8; Women's Plus Size Button Front Apron Denim Dress - Universal Thread™, $29.99; Women's Plus Size Meriwether Crew Neck T-shirt - Universal Thread™, $8; Women's Ava Shield Espadrille Flatform Sandals - Universal Thread™, $32.99
Sean Waltrous
Statement Denim Culottes
For a trendy take on classic denim, culottes are surprisingly easy to wear. Since the wide-leg pants are so statement-making on their own, you can throw on a shirt and a jacket and call it a day. Or if you're feeling daring, ditch the tee and button up the jacket to wear as a top. To give it a bit of edge, tuck it in, pop the collar and roll the sleeves.
BUY IT: Women's Military Jacket - Universal Thread™, $27.99; Women's High-Rise Tie Front Wide Leg Jeans - Universal Thread™; $27.99, Women's Whisper Loafer Mules - Universal Thread™ , $24.99; Women's Embroidered Tank Top - Universal Thread™, $19.99; Women's Plus Size Embroidered Tank Top - Universal Thread™, $19.99; Women's Plus Size Military Jacket - Universal Thread™, $29.99; Women's Plus Size Tie Front Wide Leg Jeans - Universal Thread™, $29.99
To see Zanna style these looks, watch the video up top!