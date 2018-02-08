Kristin Cavallari on Making Fashion Statements With Minimal Effort

Kristin Cavallari is not about the drama…when it comes to getting dressed.

The reality star's "effortless, minimal" style may come as a surprise when considering her all-too-honest and badass persona on Laguna Beach and The Hills. But, since she has always been an It Girl in the public eye, her wardrobe doesn't need prove that. There's no need for glamour, when your life is already everyone's life goals.

"I don't look glamorous in my day-to-day," she told E! News. "I can ensure you of that."

Glamorous, no. Stylish, yes.

As the owner of jewelry line Uncommon James and her namesake shoe brand, Kristin's success comes down to exceptional basics and styling.