Halsey Does Her Own Makeup as the New Face of YSL Beauté

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: NYFW Street Style, Victoria Beckham

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

ES: NYFW Front Row, Olivia Culpo, Alexa Chung

Celebrities Front Row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

ESC: Halsey

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images

She may be bad with love, but Halsey is sure darn good with makeup. 

The "Him & I" singer was announced as the latest face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté on Wednesday. After the singer performed at the star-studded amfAR Gala in New York City, she took to Instagram to share the news.

"I am SO honored and excited to announce my collaboration with @yslbeauty !!! Last night I did my own makeup for @amfar using Tatouage Couture Liquid Lip Color in #9 and All Hours Foundation in BD40. Working with a makeup line I actually love and use is honestly a treat and I'm excited to show you the other looks I cook up #yslbeauty," she wrote.

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

Not only can the "Bad With Love" singer belt it out, but apparently, she knows how to do her own makeup as well. The blonde bombshell channeled major Marilyn Monroe vibes, contrasting her platinum tresses with bold orange-red lip, bold brows and, of course, a flawless complexion. This won't be the first time the singer will showcase her own artistry—we'll see more to come, thanks to social media. 

ESC: Halsey

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images

"While everyone knows about her chart-topping music, [Halsey's] talent as a makeup artist is a secret to many," the brand stated in a press release. "Not for long, as YSL Beauté taps into Halsey's unique vision of beauty and the way she offers her fans makeup tips and tricks. In this partnership, Halsey will showcase her makeup looks to her 6.5M Instagram followers on a monthly basis."

@iamhalsey, followed. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , Style Collective , Life/Style , Bellezza , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -