Halsey Does Her Own Makeup as the New Face of YSL Beauté

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images
She may be bad with love, but Halsey is sure darn good with makeup.
The "Him & I" singer was announced as the latest face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté on Wednesday. After the singer performed at the star-studded amfAR Gala in New York City, she took to Instagram to share the news.
"I am SO honored and excited to announce my collaboration with @yslbeauty !!! Last night I did my own makeup for @amfar using Tatouage Couture Liquid Lip Color in #9 and All Hours Foundation in BD40. Working with a makeup line I actually love and use is honestly a treat and I'm excited to show you the other looks I cook up #yslbeauty," she wrote.
Not only can the "Bad With Love" singer belt it out, but apparently, she knows how to do her own makeup as well. The blonde bombshell channeled major Marilyn Monroe vibes, contrasting her platinum tresses with bold orange-red lip, bold brows and, of course, a flawless complexion. This won't be the first time the singer will showcase her own artistry—we'll see more to come, thanks to social media.
"While everyone knows about her chart-topping music, [Halsey's] talent as a makeup artist is a secret to many," the brand stated in a press release. "Not for long, as YSL Beauté taps into Halsey's unique vision of beauty and the way she offers her fans makeup tips and tricks. In this partnership, Halsey will showcase her makeup looks to her 6.5M Instagram followers on a monthly basis."
