Alias fans, your prayers to the TV gods have been answered. Sort of.
After ending her run as the iconic spy Sydney Bristow in 2006, Jennifer Garner is finally making her return to TV...and she's doing it with Lena Dunham.
Garner is set to star in Dunham and Girls co-creator Jenni Konner's dark comedy for HBO, E! News has confirmed. Camping will be an eight-episode limited series based on the British series of the same name, and is eyeing to begin production in Los Angeles this spring.
As for the premise? It kind of sounds like Big Little Lies meets The Big Chill in the woods.
Centering around the yet-to-be cast Walt's 45th birthday, which "was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn's meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won't soon be forgotten. Plus, bears."
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
In the series, Garner will take on the role of Kathryn, who is described as a "controlling LA mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply. Kathryn controls the proceedings with an iron grip until she's faced with a woman who undoes all her best laid plans." (Should we just give her the Emmy already?!)
"We love Jennifer's restraint and comedic timing, and we can't wait for the warmth and intelligence she'll bring to our central character, Kathryn," Dunham and Konner said a joint statement. "It's truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts."
As for the role, the writers and EPs describe it as, "messy, tough and provocative and really really fun."
Garner will next be seen in Love Simon, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the coming-of-age YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.
No word yet on when Camping will premiere on HBO, but we're already stocking up on camping supplies for this one.