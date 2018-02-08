Alias fans, your prayers to the TV gods have been answered. Sort of.

After ending her run as the iconic spy Sydney Bristow in 2006, Jennifer Garner is finally making her return to TV...and she's doing it with Lena Dunham.

Garner is set to star in Dunham and Girls co-creator Jenni Konner's dark comedy for HBO, E! News has confirmed. Camping will be an eight-episode limited series based on the British series of the same name, and is eyeing to begin production in Los Angeles this spring.

As for the premise? It kind of sounds like Big Little Lies meets The Big Chill in the woods.